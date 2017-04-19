Spring Leaf pick-up schedule for Knox

City of Knox Spring leaf pick-up dates:

Spring leaf pick-up for the City of Knox will take place the week of May 1st – 5th.

Please place all leaves in front of your residence next to the curb on the street in a long row, not in the alley. Please do NOT bag the leaves as the garbage contractors will not pick up bagged leaves. Remember to keep all trash out of leaf piles so the vacuum can pick the leaves up.

Branches and limbs will be picked up each Thursday by the Knox City Street Department. Residents are also reminded of the city policy that the city will NOT take brush remaining from professional tree removal jobs. This material is the responsibility of the tree removal company.

Reminder for those who wish to drop off leaves, grass, garden material, or brush at the city compost pile; please remove leaves and grass from the bags or containers before putting them in the designated area behind City Hall, on the corner of Shield and Mound streets.