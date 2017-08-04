Spokesman: Severance available for Bay Valley workers who stay to end

PLYMOUTH — TreeHouse Foods will offer its approximately 150 employees at Bay Valley Foods in Plymouth severance if they stay with the food processor until the plant’s closure, which is scheduled to happen sometime before Dec. 31.

The terms of the severances weren’t disclosed, however.

TreeHouse, the corporate parent of Bay Valley, began announcing the plant’s closing to employees on Wednesday and publicly announced the move on Thursday, said Ron Bottrell, spokesperson for the Oak Brook, Ill.-based company.

“These are never easy decisions,” the spokesman said, “and it’s always difficult to announce a plant closing because of the impact on employees and the community.”

Bottrell said he couldn’t provide a more exact date for the closure.

