Softball Box Scores: Plymouth vs Marian, Argos vs Culver
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Plymouth, IN
• MISHAWAKA 10, PLYMOUTH 0
At Mishawaka
Plymouth: 000 000 — 0 7 4
Mishawaka: 020 602 — 10 9 0
Zoey Keilman (L and Mimi Southwell; Sydney Waltz (W), Caitlyn Traxler (6) and Lena Tirotta
2B: Cassidy Chalberg (M), Megan Fry (M)
HR: Tirotta
Records: Mishawaka 3-2, Plymouth 0-1
•CULVER 8, ARGOS 7
At Culver
A: 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 — 7 7 7
C: 0 3 0 2 0 2 1 — 8 13 8
Jailyn Fox (W); Lexi VanDerWeele (L)
Records: Culver 1-0, Argos 0-1
Glenn falls to Winamac
Cancellations:
LaVille vs New Prairie
