Snow Squalls expected in parts of Indiana

Isolated snowstorms combined with persistent and gusty winds are set to hit much of Indiana this evening and on Friday. The Indiana Department of Transportation and National Weather Service advise that these sudden, intense snow squalls could quickly reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions.

Snow squalls greatly increase the chances for multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crashes on high-speed highways like interstates.

INDOT is monitoring multiple forecasts and readying its yellow plow trucks. Crews are pretreating roads with salt brine and will work around the clock as needed to keep roads plowed and treated as snow arrives.