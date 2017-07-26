Slain doctor identified as Dr. Todd Graham; shooting suspect dead

PLYMOUTH — A doctor was killed in a shooting at St. Joseph Regional Health’s Elm Road Medical Campus in southern St. Joseph County Wednesday afternoon.

The doctor has been identified as Dr. Todd Graham, according to television station WSBT.

The suspected shooter is believed to have killed himself at a friend’s home along Dragoon Trail, just west of Bremen Highway. The suspected shooter, who is believed to have targeted Graham, has not been identified.

Law enforcement officials were called to the St. Joseph Rehabilitation Institute at about 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

About three hours after the fatal shooting, detectives were investigating a home along Dragoon Trail after a car matching the description of that driven by the shooter was spotted, according to South Bend-area media reports.

The shooter was described as a white male in his late 40s or early 50s and driving a red Dodge Neon, according to television WBND.

As a precaution, all of St. Joseph Health’s regional facilities, including St. Joseph Health System Plymouth Medical Center, were placed on lockdown earlier in the day.