Shepherd turned himself in this morning at Fulton Co. Jail.
Friday, March 31, 2017
Plymouth, IN
Mark Shepherd turned himself in to the Fulton Co. Jail this morning and served with a Fulton Co. Circuit Court arrest warrant charging him with a single count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a level 6 felony.
Charging information is the result of a joint investigation between the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and the Law Enforcement Division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
