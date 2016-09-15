Shane Weedling pleds guilty to the murder of Serenity Wilson

Judge Bowen has accepted Shane Weedling's plea of guilty and his admitted factual basis. Sentencing is set for October 6. In exchange for his open plea to the murder charge, the State dismissed the Neglect of a Dependent count and the charge of Possession of Marijuana. No other agreement exists.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney stated "Due to the aggravating circumstances in this case, the tender age of the victim, the position of trust Mr Weedling held in relationship to the victim, and the impact on the victim's family, we will be arguing for the maximum sentence for murder, 65 years."