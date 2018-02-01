Shady Rest Committee vote to recommend David's Courage get use of the facility to commissioners

The committee voted 5-1 to recommend David's Courage to the Board of Commissioners for future use. The one vote against was Deb VanDeMark who voiced support for the program but has concerns about a sale of the property versus a lease of the facility. She expressed her concern about the possibility of a lease but others on the board felt that was something the commissioners and or the county attorney could negotiate with the management of David's Courage.

At their meeting today the committee heard more testimony from the neighbors and others about possibly allowing a faith based addiction facility use of the property.

Of the twenty people from the audience that identified themselves and addressed the committee fourteen spoke for the facility and six expressed concerns. Those who expressed concerns questioned the location, the idea of male and female patients in the same facility and what background the management had in this type of facility.