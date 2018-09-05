September is library card sign-up month

As students prepare to head back to school there is one essential school supply that requires no shopping and doesn’t cost a penny – it’s a library card.

This September Argos Public Library (APL) is joining with the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month, to encourage parents, caregivers and students to obtain a free library card that will save them money while reaping rewards in academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Whether it’s providing free access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help or technology workshops, a library card is one of the most cost effective back-to-school supplies. Resources at the APL are available to anyone with a library card.

Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.

Throughout the school year, the library offers a variety of programs to stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Story hours expose young children to the joy of reading and encourage school readiness, while older children have access to technology and digital tools and the help from library staff to use those resources.

This year, Disney’s the Incredibles are Library Card Sign-up Month honorary chairs, helping to promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries and librarians transform lives and communities through education.

During September, the Argos Public Library will host “Sign up and Meet Your Librarians” on Tuesday, September 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library. “Wordsworth”, the Better World Books bookmobile will also be at the library. This is the 3rd season Wordsworth has traveled to different venues to donate books to a lot of happy readers. Wordsworth holds approximately 3500 books for young readers through Young Adult readers. For every book sold at their website, Better World Books donates a book to use at community events. We also invite you to have your “Incredible” picture taken while you enjoy refreshments and meet new as well as familiar staff members. Other activities beginning in September will be Toddler Story Time, Pre-K Story Time, and Zoe and Sassafras Adventures.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. Visit the Argos Public Library for more information about how to sign up for a library card.

Read more stories from Bourbon and Argos in this week's edition of the News-Mirror.