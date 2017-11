Senator Donnelly will hold a Farm Bill Listening Session beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. This listening session will be on the campus of Ancilla College, in Cana Hall, 9601 Union Road, Plymouth. Senator Donnelly is a member of the US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Look for additional details about Sen. Donnelly's visit in the Pilot News Wednesday.