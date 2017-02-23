See today's edition of The Pilot News for these stories and more!

Bids opened on three drainage projects

MARSHALL COUNTY — The Marshall County Drainage Board opened bids for three projects at their Monday meeting.

2 in custody after theft from Plymouth Walmart

On Tuesday Feb 21 at approximately 9 p.m. Marshall County central dispatch reported a white Chevy Avalanche traveling east on US 30 with stolen items from Walmart. A Plymouth police officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at US 30 and US 31, the vehicle refused to stop. The vehicle then traveled north on US 31 With Marshall County officers joining the pursuit. Stop sticks were attempted but failed at US 6.

Pretty Lake open mic night brings crowd to Sand Trap Bar and Grille

Looking for a venue in Plymouth to play your music, or maybe a place to enjoy a drink and some food while listening to tunes by local artists? You now need look no further than The Sand Trap bar and Grille at Pretty Lake Golf Club, which now offers an open mic night once a month for local musicians and fans of good music alike.

