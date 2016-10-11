Sectional volleyball draws

The 45th annual IHSAA State Volleyball Tournament is set to begin next Tuesday, and draws are in for the annual tourney.

Pilot News area schools feed into four different sectional fields with Plymouth playing host to a six-team Class 4A field, John Glenn hosting a six-team 3A field that includes Culver Girls Academy, Bremen and LaVille both traveling to Central Noble for a seven-team 2A tournament, and Oregon-Davis playing host to Argos, Triton and Culver Community in a Class A field that features seven teams.

Plymouth opens Saturday in a late Sectional 3 semifinal versus South Bend Clay, Glenn and CGA square off in the Sectional 19 opener Thursday, Bremen takes on host Central Noble in Sectional 35 action Thursday, and LaVille waits to play the winner of Thursday's other match between Westview and Prairie Heights in the early semifinal at Sectional 51 Saturday. OD plays LaCrosse Tuesday, while Argos takes on South Central and Triton faces North Miami Thursday. The winners of Thursday's matches play in the late semi Saturday after a game between the winner of OD-LaCrosse and Culver Community.

CLASS A

SECTIONAL 51

At Oregon-Davis

Tuesday, Oct. 18

LaCrosse-Oregon-Davis 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Argos-South Central 5 p.m.

Triton-North Miami 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Culver Community-Winner Match 1 10 a.m.

Winner Match 3-Winner Match 4 11:30 a.m.

Championship 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A

SECTIONAL 35

At Central Noble

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Fremont-Whitko 7p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Westview-Prairie Heights 6 p.m.

Bremen-Central Noble 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

LaVille-Winner Match 2 11 a.m.

Winner Match 3-Winner Match4 12:30 p.m.

Championship 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

SECTIONAL 19

At John Glenn

Thursday, Oct. 20

Glenn-Culver Girls Academy 6 p.m.

Jimtown-Mishawaka Marian 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Winner Match 1-Winner Match 2 11 a.m.

South Bend St. Joseph-Washington 12:30 p.m.

Championship 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

SECTIONAL 3

At Plymouth

Thursday, Oct. 20

Mishawaka-South Bend Adams 6 p.m.

LaPorte-South Bend Riley 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Winner Match 1-Winner Match 2 11 a.m.

Plymouth-South Bend Clay 1 p.m.

Championship 7 p.m.