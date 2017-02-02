Sectional 3 Box Scores- Wednesday night
• LaPORTE 51, PLYMOUTH 39
At LaPorte
LaPorte: 12 9 5 25 — 51
Plymouth: 6 8 12 13 — 39
PLYMOUTH (39): Claire Tanner 9, Alaina Clady 0, Kacee Peters 2, Cortni Cook 5, Christin Davidson 0, Halle Reichard 6, Jennah Nifong 0, Kenzie Quissell 2, Kelsey Owen 0, Cece Robinson 11, Cassidy Holiday 4, Mary Kate Flynn 0, Sydni Weir 0, Brittani Splix 0, Wryanne Leed 0; Totals: 12 12-21 39.
LaPORTE (51): Madison Pierro 0, Riley Ott 21, Olivia West 3, Kimani Woodard 0, Jacqueline Leal 6, Bianca Batten 0, Nichole Flowers 0, Ryan Steppe 1, Tamisha Jackson 2, Janelle O’Neal 6, Kayla Jones 12, Nyla Asad 0, Keatlyn Boren 0, Emily Oskowski 0, Kira Morton 0, Andrea Franklin 0; Totals: 12 20-27 51.
3-pointers: LaPorte 7 (Ott 3, Jones 3, Leal), Plymouth 3 (Tanner, Reichard, Cook); Rebounds: LaPorte 20 (Jones 5), Plymouth 19 (Robinson 4, Holiday 4); Turnovers: LaPorte 9, Plymouth 15; Steals: LaPorte 9 (O’Neal 3), Plymouth 5 (Reichard 2); Assists: LaPorte 5 (Jones 2, Leal 2), Plymouth 4 (Robinson 3); Fouls (fouled out): LaPorte 17 (none), Plymouth 15 (none).
Records: Plymouth 13-10 (final), LaPorte 13-10
Category: