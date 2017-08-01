Second Food Truck Friday Aug. 4

BOURBON — The second Food Truck Friday is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Events and vendors have doubled from the first Food Truck Friday. Listed below are the events and vendors planned.

• The Justin Staublin Band will be providing the music.

• Bourbon Cub Scout Pack 254 will be selling pop and water.

• Candi Irwin will be selling daylilies.

• Triton mothers will be selling walking tacos and cookies in support of the football team.

• Pizza Diva will return with their wood fire grill for more pizza.

• Health Living coach Kim Waggoner will be present to answer questions.

• Back to Natural Farm will be selling fresh produce.

• Create your Canvas will also be returning to sell painting and patrons will be able to sign up for classes.

• Shabby to Chic will be selling repainted chairs, picture frames, and other items.

• Mooney’s Ice Cream will be serving ice cream.

• Janelle’s Quilts will be on display and have items for sale.

• Destination Imagination will be selling Lemon Shake-Ups and holding a shoe drive for the Military.

• Heartland Church will have a bounce house. It will be free of charge for children.

• Other vendors include The Cheesecake Lady, Sweet Tamales, Kc’s Alphabet, and according to organizer Jordan Fuller more vendors are in the works.

The Bourbon Volunteer Fire Department will be having a dunk tank to help raise funds. Fuller also said that there will be an introduction of the 2017 Triton Football Team.

“It’s been very exciting to see the response from everyone,” said Fuller.

The first Food Truck Friday was on June 30, but was hindered by the weather. Fuller stated that he hoped that the weather holds out, but that the event would still go on rain or shine.

Food Truck Fridays are held in downtown Bourbon located at the pavilion.