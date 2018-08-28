Scott Henry D.A.V. Memorial Ride raises over $1,400

Saturday was the first annual Scott Henry D.A.V. Memorial Ride. Sylvia King, owner of Sylvia’s Temptations, and Senior Care Consultant of Care Patrol Tammy Higginbotham organized the event. With the help of family, friends, volunteers and over 3 dozen sponsors the event raised over $1,400 to be donated to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

King shared that she did organize a DAV fundraiser last year which raised $900. This year’s goal was $2,000 but King was happy with the turn out. “I wanted this year to honor Scott. I asked his family’s permission first. Scott was really humble and didn’t call attention to himself. But, we really wanted to honor him with this.”

Despite lightning and rolling thunder in the early morning hours Saturday, several riders arrived to participate in the 50 mile memorial ride. The bikers were escorted by David Yingling of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Henry served four years in the United States Army. Henry’s sister, Lisa Woods shared, “Scott joined the Army with the intentions of becoming a medic. He ended up serving as a Patrol Specialist.” Henry graduated from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served at Fort Drum in New York and Fort Dix in New Jersey.

After Henry returned home he worked for years at the local video store, Family Video, and attended Ashford University online where he completed two degrees.

Henry’s mother, Lonna, also attended the event sharing memories about her son and celebrated the life that he led. “Scott wasn’t a ‘religious’ person in terms of doctrine. He referred to himself as ‘spiritual’. He was eager to share the love of God with anyone who would listen.” she shared with a smile.

Henry was an ordained minister through a non-denominational organization called Universal Life Church. King shared, “Scott married me and my husband.” Theirs was the first wedding Henry officiated. He also officiated his sister’s marriage to her husband, Michael Woods. Woods shared with a huge smile, “Scott didn’t mind unconventional weddings. He married Sylvia and her husband on Halloween. He married my husband and I on April Fool’s Day.”

Mayor Senter prayed a blessing on the riders, followed by Jud Rouch who led an additional prayer. Everyone present bowed their heads and once the prayers commenced the riders got on their bikes, started their engines and rolled out of the parking lot.

The ride commenced at Sylvia’s Temptations where riders, guests and volunteers were fed a hearty portion of pulled pork sandwiches, chips, homemade potato salad, cupcakes and a beverage. Though the event was a fundraiser, King and Higginbotham treated the first 50 riders and several volunteers to a complimentary meal. It was a balance of memorial, fund raiser, and fellowship.

Dave and Sue Ferris, Henry’s aunt and uncle, travelled all the way from Oceola. “We came down to honor our nephew Scott.” Dave shared with a gentle smile. King presented Lonna with a glass blown hummingbird keepsake created in Henry’s favorite colors. A memorial quilt was laid out for those who attended to sign which will be made out of Henry’s shirts and presented to Lonna as a keepsake honoring her son.

King expressed gratitude for the following sponsors and supporters of this year’s event; Scott Zehner with Zehner Excavating Inc. for sponsoring the meal, Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserve Officer David Yingling, Scott Henry’s mother Lonna Henry, DAV Commander Bud Ross, Care Patrol of Michigan, Sylvia’s Temptations, I-SPINE INSTITUTE Dr. J. Gottlieb & Staff, Andrew Chilafoe of COMBAT VETS, Warsaw Party Rental, Jim Holderread of Addie’s Dog Groomers, INDIANA MOTORCYCLE ELKHART, Beth Hollis, Carrie & Jim Stambaugh with Stambaugh Motorsports, Kim Mullican of Story Time Soap Shoppe, Jon Miller, Mike and Becky DeFranco, Cindy Spencer, Family Video, McDaniel’s Harley Davidson of South Bend, Sarge of D & D Custom Leather, Shane of Party Pack Plymouth, Brandy Mills of Maple Street Crafts, Dave Mills of MCS Unlimited, Drendalyn Ortiz of Simplicity Salon, Kena Dulin of Mirror Image Salon, State Farm Agent Darrell Rains, Jason Pierce of Big Country Glass, Tammy Brombeck of TNT Custom Slates, Tom of Ponderosa Steakhouse, Maurice of Tobacco Stop Plymouth, Bob Heaton, Bill Kopriva, Key Bank, Teacher’s Credit Union (TCU), April Cooke with Scentsy, Marshall County Blueberry Festival, Audrey & Jim Montague, Austin & Cassadi Pennington, AINT RYTE, Coca Cola, Red Bull, Napa Auto Parts, Mike & Lisa Woods, Plymouth Tanning Company, W.T & Tina Housley, Chad King, J Ortiz, and Dreem Nutrition.

Commander of D.A.V. Chapter 42 Bud Ross attended the event. Ross shared that the local D.A.V. serves disabled veterans in Marshall, Starke, Fulton, and St. Joseph counties. Ross shared, “We have helped veterans who have needed assistance as far reaching as Colorado.” King will be presenting the check to Ross once the number has been finalized. “As of Sunday night we have raised at least $1,400.” King confirmed.

King shared that the bands donated their time for the event. Many individuals donated time and money. King is already planning for next year’s event. “Scott’s birthday was Friday. (August 24). This memorial was to honor our friend. He will never be forgotten.” She said as she wiped away tears.