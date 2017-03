Schedule of the sign-up sessions for Mint Festival Queen/King Pageant and Mint Darlings Contest.

North Judson Library

Monday, March 27 – 4:30-6:30

Thursday, March 30 - 4:30-6:30

Saturday, April 1 - 11:00-1:00

Tuesday, April 4 - 4:30-6:30

Tuesday, April 18 – 4:30-6:30

Knox Library

Thursday, April 6 - 4:30-6:30

Saturday, April 22 – 11:00-1:00

Additional information available at sign ups or call:

Donna Henry – 219-395-6504