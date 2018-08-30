Scandling named new Bremen library director

Bremen Public Library Interim Director Chris Scandling was officially named director by the Board of Trustees during its Monday meeting.

"Chris Scandling has proven to be a dynamic and meticulous employee who serves the Bremen community with his outstanding work ethic," said Board of Trustees Secretary Jen Heiter. "He has quite the 'hat' collection from all of the roles he fills."

Scandling had been serving as the library's interim director since June 25.

Previously, he served as the library's first-ever Young Adult Librarian, coming on board with BPL on March 1, 2016. Career highlights during his time as YA Librarian include founding a young adult volunteer program and launching a blog that provides the young people of Bremen their own voice in the community.

His efforts also strengthened partnerships with community organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of Bremen, the Bremen Kiwanis Club and Bremen Public Schools.

"Chris has shown great enthusiasm and commitment to our library and community," said Kim Meyer, BPL board member. "We are excited to have him take leadership in this role as our new director."

He holds a State of Indiana Librarian Level 5 Certificate and is continuing his graduate-level studies in working toward obtaining a Level 4 Certificate. He also holds both bachelor's and associate's degrees in Public and Environmental Affairs from Indiana University.

A native of South Bend, Scandling's career history includes positions with Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, St. Joseph County Public Library and Potawatomi Zoo.

While living in Las Vegas, he ran his own tutoring business and worked as an interpretive naturalist with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

He is looking forward to taking the helm at Bremen Public Library.

“Along with my enduring love for libraries is a great respect for, and devotion to, the residents of Bremen," Scandling said. "My grand vision for this institution is a community center where patrons can learn, grow and enrich their life. We will continue to offer compelling programming with the highest regard for public service. Bremen Public Library serves as a cornerstone in this truly great town. Thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility of ushering our organization forward.”