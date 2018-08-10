SB woman gets nearly 2 decades in prison for dealing meth locally

A South Bend woman was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after she pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said Shannon Leake, 37, pleaded guilty to a single count of dealing meth on Wednesday. Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Leake to 17 ½ years in prison under the terms of the agreement.

“Undercover detectives worked in collaboration with the prosecutor’s office to finalize the charges against Leake,” Chipman said in a news release issued Thursday. “Methamphetamine abuse accounts for a significant amount of drug abuse, overdoses and property crimes in our communities, so it is critically important to investigate and vigorously prosecute cases.”

