Santa rolls into downtown Plymouth

Santa Claus arrived Saturday to help light the city Christmas tree. He was brought into downtown on the back of a fire truck during the Parade of Lights through downtown Plymouth. Thousands of vistors gathered downtown to welcome him and watch the parade and fireworks.

The Plymouth Parks dept. lite the musical lights located in River Park Square along with the annual Christmas tree.

After the parade and fireworks Santa was available in the Marshall County Historical Museum for photos.

While Santa was busy with photos and gathering lists and unavailable for comment, the Pilot News will be having an extended one on one interview in the weeks to come.