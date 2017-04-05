Rovenstine enters plea agreement

The trial of Kosciusko County Sheriff, Aaron Rovenstine, 57, ended abruptly on Wednesday morning, after Rovenstine changed his plea to guilty on the count of intimidation. The plea agreement then entered by Rovenstine and his attorneys show that all of the additional nine counts would be dismissed. Rovenstine had been charged with intimidation, assisting a criminal, three counts of bribery and five counts of official misconduct.

