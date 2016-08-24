Rockies forfeit win over Bremen

The Plymouth High School Athletic Department confirmed on Tuesday that PHS’ football victory over Bremen in the two teams’ season-opener last Friday was forfeited due to an academically ineligible player.

The player in question participated in four plays in the fourth quarter, and the PHS Athletic Department self-reported the violation to the IHSAA, reversing the Rockies’ 30-3 win. Instead, the score will go down officially as a 3-0 Bremen win.