Rockies find some answers in road win

A trip to Kokomo helped Plymouth Rockies find some thngs that they had been looking for for the last seven days.

An opening night loss at East Noble turned into a solid team win 35-19 over Kokomo.

Fans needed their scorecard to catch the changes on both sides of the ball for the Rockies caused by injury, and adjustments. Joe Barron got his first start of the season at quarterback, moving senior Cole Filson into the slot and on the offensive line sophomore Owen Bockman took his first snaps at right tackle.

On the defensive side of the ball, Austen McMillen moved down the line to nose tackle and Diego Garcia got the start at defensive end and made his presence known almost immediately.

"He's very heady. He's a smart football player," said Plymouth coach John Barron of Garcia's night. "He's got long arms, and he's a defensive end. He's always been a defensive end. He's a really good edge player."

Garcia was part of a revived Rockie defense that set the tone putting the first two scores on the board for the Rockies witn Ivan Winkle scooping up a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Joe Styers adding a 62 yard pick six.

"Our defense was just outstanding. We smothered them," said Barron. "I think you saw the overall speed of our team all over. On offense we got the ball down the field to Schrameyer, we hit Cole with some nice passes, We still struggled up front offensively, but those two guys up front were outstanding players. Hopefully we don't see too many more guys like that the rest of the year."

"We found a little bit of rhythym on offense," said Barron. "Our perimeter guys can all run on defense. Ezra (Winkle) is starting to get into shape (Tristan) Sims is crafty in there and what can you say about Blake Davis."

"Blake Davis is a really, really good football player. At the end we put him in to run the football and he's just an athlete. He's a big strong kid that never gets tired."

Davis led the team with 11 tackles at defensive end and came on the run the ball for 18 key yards as the Rockies tried to run the clock out.

The shuffling on offense led to a 10-23 night passing from Barron for 162 yards and a score, Filson leading the Rockies with four catches, and Seth Rundell putting on a show with his speed, with a 66 yard punt return for a touchdown, and interception return for another 45 yards and an average of seven yards a carry running the ball.

The good news offensively is that between the Blake's - Davis and Reed - the Rockies found a way to run the football with some consistency.

"That's been our concern, you still have to be able to establish the line of scrimmage," said Barron. "We've got some new faces in there and what can you say about Owen Bockman stepping in there and playng the whole game and holding his own as a sophomore. That was big for us."

Plymouth now stands at 1-1 and opens NLC play next week at home against Warsaw.

Score by Quarter

Plymouth 14 7 14 0 - 35

Kokomo 7 0 0 12 - 19

Scoring summary:

First Quarter

P — Ivan Winkle 8 yard fumble recovery (Kam Vanlue kick)

P - Joe Styers 62 yard interception return (Vanlue kick)

K - Deshaun Coleman 90 yd kickoff return (Anjelo Flores kick)

Second Quarter

P - Garrett Schrameyer 22 yard pass from Joe Barron (Vanlue kick)

Third Quarter

P - Seth Rundell 62 yard punt return. (Kick failed).

P - Blake Reed 14 yard run. (Blake Reed run 2 pt. conversion)

Fourth Quarter

K - DeShawn Winston 17 yard run. (Pass failed).

K - Steven Edwards 67 yard pass from Levi Hrabos. (Pass Failed).

Rushing - (Plymouth 36 carries 90 yards) Rundell 4-28, Reed 17-45 TD, Davis 4-18, Barron 8-29. (Kokomo 28 carries 136 yards) Winston 21-129 TD, Hrabos 4-17, Wiese 1-5 Edwards 1-5.

Passing - Barron 10-22, 2 INT, TD. Hrabos 8-22 136 yards 4 INT, TD.

Receiving - Filson 4-48, Edwards 3-74 TD.

Tackling - Davis 11.