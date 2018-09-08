Rockies fall in shoot out at Northridge

With two defenses expected to rule the day it came down to a shoot out with Northridge winning a wild 37-34 affair over Plymouth.

Plymouth had nearly 500 yards of total offense, Joe Barron throwing for 207 yards with a pair of touchdowns and Blake Reed came alive to rush for 246 yards and two scores of his own.

“When you score 34 points Plymouth should win the football game,” said Plymouth head coach John Barron. “Our offense did enough to win the ball game we could not sustain any stops whatsoever.”

Northridge had 334 yards of their own, and Tug Modglin had a half to remember sprinting for 104 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries playing only in the second half after a disciplinary suspension.

“We got beat up front. The bottom line,” said Barron. “We got trapped all night, we got hooked on the edge, we didn’t come up and make tackles and there were other times we played fine.”

Two times they didn’t play fine were really the story of the game. Facing a fourth and long the Raiders Julius Graber lined up to punt, ran a fake that seemed to disintegrate but changed his field and outran the Plymouth defense to the marker.

Keeping the drive alive resulted in Modglin’s first touchdown run several plays later.

“Fourth down fake punt we had people there and Graber out runs us,” said Barron.

The second was a fourth and two that Modglin turned into a 41 yard touchdown run.

“It might be a personnel thing,” said Barron. “We just have to figure out the right guys to play there because obviously tonight we didn't have the right 11 guys on defense.”

Offense was a different story. The Raider came into the contest giving up an average of nine points a game. The Rockies had their way offensively in the second half.

“I thought we were solid,” said Barron. “Blake ran the ball extremely hard our guys up front blocked really well against an aggressive front. Our skilled guys made catch after catch. We delivered the ball when we needed to. When you score 34 points you should win the football game.”

Garrett Schrameyer had five catches for 91 yards and a score, Jake Deacon broke free with four catches and a touchdown, and Seth Rundell caught seven passes on the night.

Plymouth falls to 2-2 on the year while Northridge moves to 3-1. The Rockies are at home against Elkhart Memorial next Friday.

•NORTHRIDGE 37, PLYMOUTH 34

at Northridge

Scoring summary:

First Quarter

N - TD Dominic Crowder 3 yard run (Kick).

P - TD Blake Reed 76 yard run (Kick failed).

N - Safety Tanner Baber

Second Quarter

N - TD Breckin Judd 36 yard pass (Kick).

Third Quarter

P - TD Seth Rundell 33 yard run (Kick).

P - TD Jake Deacon 26 yard pass (Kick).

N - Tug Modglin 1 yard run (Kick).

Fourth Quarter

P - TD Blake Reed 4 yard run (Kick).

N - Tug Modglin 41 yard run (Kick).

P - Garrett Schrameyer 20 yard pass (Kick)

Rushing - (Plymouth 29 carries for 282 yards) Reed 22-246 2TD, S. Rundell 2-24 TD, Barron 4-13. (Northridge 44 carries 334 yards) Modglin 11-104, Graber 18-82, Lacey 7-36, Crowder 5-18, Judd 1-10, Justice 1-3.

Passing - Barron 18-36, 207 yds 2TD. Graber 6-13, 71 yds. TD.

Receiving - Schrameyer 5-91 TD.

Tackles - Styers 11.