River Gate South Bridge set in place
Thursday, February 1, 2018
Plymouth, IN
The new pedestrian bridge that links River Gate South apartments with River Park Square was set in place today, Feb. 1.
The construction crews were held up slightly at the beginning of the process but once the bridge was suspended across the span of the river it slide right into place without a hitch.
The River Gate South developer Scott Sivan will be dedicating the bridge to the city. The bridge is part of the long range construction of the Green Ways Trail.
