Requests connected to Bowen Printing building sale Ok’d by Plymouth zoning, plan boards

A downtown business will finally have its own home.

Plymouth’s Area Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals approved on Tuesday what were likely the final hurdles preventing the city from selling the Bowen Printing building, 124. N. Michigan St., to Dawn Smith, the owner of the business.

In March, the city’s board of works approved moving forward with selling the building to Smith for $2,500.

Plymouth City Attorney Sean Surrisi previously said February’s flooding caused about $48,000 in damage to the building. The city has flood insurance, but the deductible is $100,000. Smith has been leasing the building for $500-$600 per month.

“It just sustained a lot of damage in the flood,” Surrisi said in March.

