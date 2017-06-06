Relay for Life comes to Starke

Survivors, caretakers, family, and supporters all gathered this last weekend at the Starke County Fairgrounds in Hamlet to raise money and honor those with, and whom we have lost to cancer. The opening ceremony began at 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon with participants gathered around the flag pole. Perhaps it was the solemnity of the event, reverence for the flag, or a combination of both, but only birds could be heard chirping in the distance as the national anthem was played for the crowd.

There was a bright spirit at the event as those there treated it as a celebration of life, not focusing on the losses those have suffered due to cancer. Even the Republican and Democratic booths in the silent auction building were...

See the rest of the story in this week's Leader!