Registration Open for Next Bremen DYW

Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as Junior Miss, was founded in 1958 as a scholarship program to help high school girls wishing to pursue higher education. Though it had modest beginnings, the DYW organization has grown into the largest scholarship program of its kind for high school girls, having awarded over $106 million in scholarships during its lifetime.

The DYW Program of Bremen (formally known as Bremen’s Jr. Miss) has been a long standing tradition in Bremen for over 50 years. Senior girls are eligible to participate in the program which awards cash scholarships. Participants are judged in five categories: Scholastics, Interview, Fitness, Talent and Self-Expression. Many of the Distinguished Young Women participants are National Merit scholars, Valedictorians, National Honor Society members, and President's Award recipients. In addition, many are multi-year letterman athletes or students in the arts, and have received high honors ranging from Carnegie Hall appearances to national dance competitions.

DYW of Bremen 2017 was Brianna Andrews. She not only won the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Bremen, but she also placed as fourth runner up at the DYW of Indiana 2017 Showcase. In the DYW of Bremen 2017, Andrews also received the Best in Interview and Best in Self Expression Awards.

Other winners in the DYW of Bremen 2017 Showcase, were Elizabeth Lawmaster as first runner up and Nikola Gramm was second runner up. Best in Fitness and Talent was awarded to Brooklyn Beeson. Lawmaster was awarded best in Scholastic and she also received the Spirit of Jr. Miss award which was voted on by the other participants. All these awards were granted cash scholarships. DYW of Bremen 2016 awarded $2,600.00 in cash scholarships. The Distinguished Young Woman Program is a national program with participants from around the country. The state title holders compete in a national program which last year awarded over $100,000.00 in cash scholarships.

There is no cost to the participants. Girls attending Bremen High School (BHS), or living with in the district graduating in the spring of 2018, are eligible to participate in the DYW of Bremen 2018 Showcase. Register by June 15, at DistinguishedYW.org/In, or contact DYW of Bremen Chairman, Heather Dirrim by calling 574-248-0818. The Distinguished Young Women of Bremen 2018 showcase which will be held at BHS this fall on August 12.