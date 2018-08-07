Rees Theater will honor Plymouth educator

With the gathering of Plymouth High School Alumni in River Park Square for the Mayor’s Month of Music series, it just seemed appropriate to make the announcement that the new performance stage at The Rees will be named in honor of an educator who dedicated his entire teaching career to the students of the Plymouth Community School Corporation.

At the completion of the Rees Project it will be known as The Bob Pickell Performing Arts Stage. The announcement was made by PHS alums, Jack Davis ’65, project co-chairs, Donna Pontius ’69, Randy Danielson ’72 and other members of The Rees Project Committee.

“Bob loved all types of music, but he would have especially enjoyed the ‘60’s and ‘70’s performance of the band Magic Bus while wearing his tie-dyed tee shirt,” Danielson said.

Bob retired at the end of the 2015-16 school year after a 38-year career. He said in a retirement story that his reason for going into education was fueled by his love for music and working with young people. His first 27 years was spent teaching secondary music and the remaining 11 years at the elementary level. If not a presence, he offered support to every school in the district. This announcement to preserve the legacy of Bob’s impact on so many students through the years comes with the endorsement of the Plymouth Community School Corporation.

This would have been Bob’s 45th reunion year with Yorktown High School’s Class of 1973. He continued his education in music at Ball State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

His sudden passing just weeks into his retirement left his family, former students, fellow educators and community heart-broken and knowing he had so much yet to offer his church and community. But, he indeed left his mark.

“Mr. Pickell left a lasting impression on so many of us," said Jane Faulstich, a PHS theater teacher and member of the Rees Project Committee "I have so many great memories of being in his classroom. We sang, we danced, we laughed, and had so much fun. When I found out that The Rees Stage was being named in honor of Bob, I was overjoyed! He loved performances of any kind! He will watch over The Rees and be continuously entertained by everything it will bring to our community.”

Bob’s wife, Chris, was endeared and excited with the news and called it a tremendous honor in his name and how he would have been right in there today making sure this effort becomes a reality. She stated on behalf of herself and their two sons, Ryan and Jason: “We continue to be so grateful for the love and support given by the Plymouth community.”

A donor designation fund for The Bob Pickell Performing Arts Stage – The Rees Project has been set up in partnership with the Marshall County Community Foundation, 2701 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563 or visiting: reesproject.com.