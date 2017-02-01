Rees takes step forward

Just one month after a local couple came forward to collaborate with the private owners of the closed Rees Theater and Discover Plymouth – Main Street Program, for its transfer of ownership to the Wythougan Valley Preservation Council. This was accomplished and the transfer was completed on January 26th. This places the Rees into a 501c3 not for profit status and positions it to be a candidate for various grants and philanthropic community gifting for purposes of restoration.

A project committee that is still being formed has been working earnestly to meet the first grant application date of February 1st with the Marshall County Community Foundation.

The Marshall County Builders Association was first contacted for references as bids on the initial preservation work to the exterior masonry façade and marquee were solicited. Some of the specialized trades in the scope of this restoration may come from the surrounding area. This work will be scheduled to begin the Spring so that this Summer it will once again be a bright spot in the Plymouth streetscape.

The interior space and end use of the facility is still being investigated and input sought from the general public. One opportunity to do so will be this Thursday evening February 2nd at 5:30 p.m. in the Wild Rose Moon as the Wythougan Valley Preservation Council hosts an evening presentation and community discussion on the preservation of Marshall County Landmarks that will include the Rees Theater