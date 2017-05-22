REES Endowment Fund established

PLYMOUTH—A new REES Endowment Fund has been started thanks to an anonymous couple who has pledged the $5,000 contribution for a named fund with the Marshall County Community Foundation. The Foundation offers the community the advantage of the Match Madness Day of Giving on Thursday, May 25 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The REES Project Committee will be present at the Community Resource Center that day to share updates on Phase One that is happening now and the next steps moving toward the business plan and future phases.

The committee is greatly encouraged by all the continued support and interest in the landmark theater. If anyone is considering funding the cause to keep the legacy of the REES secure for future generations or other great causes in Marshall County you are incouraged to visit the Match Madness. The true advantages of Giving during Match Madness is each donation will be matched with 10% by MCCF, you will have increased your contribution by the timing of your donation. And the community will continue to reap the benefits of that donation far into the future.