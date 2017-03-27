Recycle Depot hosting open house April 15

The Marshall County Recycle Depot will host a community-wide open house from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on April 15.

• Visitors may visit the Swap Shop, check out composting and rain barrel supplies, and take a tour to see how Depot staff safely collect, store, and ship hazardous waste.

• From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., visitors may enjoy specialty coffees and teas by the Coffee Lodge.

• The first 100 visitors may take home a Norway spruce sapling and a reusable tote bag (while supplies last).

• Visitors will also have the opportunity to enter a decorated rain barrel raffle and see demonstrations of rain barrel installation and use.