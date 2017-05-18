Reckless homicide charge filed in overdose death

A Mishawaka man arrested on suspicion that he provided the drugs that lead to an Indianapolis man’s fatal overdose in Plymouth last month now faces formal charges.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office filed counts of reckless homicide and dealing narcotics against Justin K. Green, 43, on Tuesday. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison if convicted.

The charges accuse Green of supplying Jonathon M. McNeely, 30, of Indianapolis, with the heroin in late April that caused his death.