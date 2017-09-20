Public Hearing about J-turn at 31 and 10 well attended

Tuesday the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) presented its proposal to install J-turns on U.S. 31 at S.R. 10 and Dewey Street. This was the first public hearing regarding the proposal. The next proposal is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Argos High School auditorium.

The public hearing was divided into two parts. The first consisted of INDOT Public Involvement Manager Rickie Clark, INDOT Director of Communications Northwest District Matt Deitchley, and Chris Widener from the Troyer Group explaining the proposal to the audience.

The purpose of the project is to enhance safety for vehicular traffic at the intersections of U.S. 31 and S.R. 10 and U.S. 31 at Dewey Street. The need, explained by Clark, is to improve the existing intersection configuration, reduce the number of accidents and address sight distance issues at the locations.