Psi Otes State Meeting Held In Bremen

Nearly 300 members of Psi Iota Xi were in attendance at the Indiana State Convention on Saturday, April 22, in the Bremen community. The ladies of the local chapter, Theta Delta, hosted ladies of Psi Otes from all over the state for the State Convention, held in the Bowen Auditorium at Bremen High School. The local chapter of Psi Iota Xi hosted the 40th Annual State Convention in the hometown of the Indiana State President for Psi Iota Xi, Pam Gunterman.

The State Convention, not open to the public, is held each year in the town or city in which the state president resides, for the purpose of allocating funding for state projects, the election of state officers and to conduct the business of the state association. Past and present state and national presidents were recognized, with a special appearance by Tula Tucker, who was national president from 1994-1995.

"All the ladies of Theta Delta are very excited to welcome home our very own PNP (past national president), Tula Tucker," said Gunterman. "She was a wonderful member of our chapter and a great national president."

Psi the Bison, the local chapter's bicentennial bison, also be made an appearance at the State Convention. Psi was painted by local painters Lauri Wadner and Steve Weaver to represent the community and to pay tribute to the state's bicentennial as part of a state-wide art project. Psi joined Gunterman, who is also the vice president of the local chapter, Tucker and local chapter Co-Presidents Janet Davis and Arlene Dettbrenner at the State Convention.

Gunterman, who was recently named one of Sassy Magazine's Women to Watch in 2017, was in charge of organizing and overseeing the planning of the State Convention, with help from the ladies of her local chapter. Gunterman has since relinquished her title of Indiana State President, as the new Indiana State President was elected by the ladies of Psi Otes.

"It has been a wonderful experience," said Gunterman. "I have been blessed to work with ladies on the state board who are all wonderful examples of what a great Psi Ote should be. I have actually been doubly blessed as my fellow Theta Delta members continue to amaze me with their talent and their dedication to Psi Otes and to the Bremen community."

Psi Iota Xi is an all ladies philanthropic organization with chapters in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Ohio. The Bremen Chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Theta Delta supports the local community in the fields of speech and hearing, art, music and literature. For more information about the local chapter, visit Theta Delta Psi Otes on Facebook.