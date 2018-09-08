Prosecutors: North Liberty man failed to register as a sex offender

A North Liberty man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender after he was arrested over Labor Day weekend for alleged marijuana possession when he was caught purportedly sleeping at River Park Square in Plymouth.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Albert P. Miller Jr., 30, with failing to register on Wednesday. The count is a Level 6 felony punishable by six months to two and a half years if convicted.

Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News.