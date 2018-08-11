Prosecutors: Man charged with aggravated battery for severely beating woman

Prosecutors have charged a Plymouth man with burglary and aggravated battery after he allegedly beat a woman, including sticking her head in a toilet.

Along with burglary and aggravated battery, the Marshall County Prosecutor ’s Office charged 25-year-old Joseph R. Childers on Wednesday with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and interference with the reporting of a crime.

The most serious charge against him, the burglary count, is punishable by 20-40 years in prison if convicted.

