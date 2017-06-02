Prosecutors charge man who sparked standoff Vincent Carnegie is being held on $100,000 cash bond

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office has filed formal charges — including kidnapping and burglary — against a man who caused a 90-minute standoff along a tree line on King Road, north of 9A Road, last week.

The most serious charge filed against 54-year-old Vincent Carnegie, burglary, is punishable by two to 12 years in prison if found guilty.

On Friday, May 26, Marshall County sheriff’s deputies said Carnegie was armed with a handgun and threatening suicide. Both MCSD and Plymouth police tried to intervene but not before the man wounded himself, Indiana State Police officials previously said.

The man was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. He has since been booked into the Marshall County Jail where he is being held on $100,000 cash bond, jail officials said.

