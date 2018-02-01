Prosecutor releases statement in wake of Coffin sentencing

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman released this statement earlier today, following Maeson Coffin, 20, of Plymouth, being sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the 2016 slaying of 78-year-old Richard P. Costello.

"Maeson Coffin's sentencing hearing was the final chapter in a very sad case. Paul Costello lost his life in a most tragic and brutal manner at the hands of Gavin Monaghan. We were convinced Maeson Coffin did not know that Monaghan was going to kill Paul, and we are confident that Coffin was not present when Monaghan did the deed. It was all so unnecessary. But Coffin did assist in dragging Paul's body to a location and placed it in a barrel with the hope he would not be found.

"Coffin also went into Paul's house and stole items, as well as Paul's car. And only after he was caught in New York did he begin to cooperate with authorities to solve the crime. Still, he needed to be held accountable and Judge Bowen recognized that. We asked for the maximum under the law, and the Judge agreed with a 15 year sentence. As I mentioned earlier, the final chapter of a very sad case."

