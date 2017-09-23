Proposed salary increases for City of Plymouth employees

Editor’s note: Below is the latest proposed ordinance covering City of Plymouth employee salaries for 2018. The salaries in this latest proposal are listed first. The 2017 salaries are listed second. The percentage increase between the proposed 2018 salaries and the 2017 salaries are listed third. The fourth number is the salary proposed in the first salary ordinance, which the Plymouth Common Council rejected.

The Plymouth Common Council is expected to vote on the latest salary ordinance in second reading and possibly third reading on Monday. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. (or after the Plymouth Board of Works meeting at 6 p.m.) at the Plymouth Fire Station, 111 N. Center St.

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-2127

AN ORDINANCE FIXING SALARIES OF APPOINTED OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES, FIRE AND POLICE PERSONNEL OF THE CITY OF PLYMOUTH, INDIANA FOR THE YEAR 2018

OFFICE OF THE MAYOR

Promotion of the City Coordinator $20.32 per hr. $19.35 5% $20.50

OFFICE OF THE CLERK-TREASURER

Deputy Clerk-Treasurer $20.51 per hr $19.35 6% $22.65

Deputy Clerk-Treasurer / Probation (90-180 days) $20.51 * per hr $19.35 6% $22.65

Human Resources and Payroll Coordinator $19.70 per hr (New job classification for 2018) $21.68

Accounts Payable Coordinator $17.78 per hr (New job classification for 2018) $19.22

Accounts Receivable Coordinator $17.78 per hr (New job classification for 2018) $19.22

EMS Billing and Cash Balancing Coordinator $17.78 per hr (New job classification for 2018) $19.22

Utility Billing Coordinator $18.52 per hr (New job classification for 2018) $19.22

Clerk Part Time $14.54 per hr $14.12 3% $15.38

All Coordinators / Probation (90-180 days) $17.78 * per hr (New job classification for 2018) $19.22

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Chief of Police $66,161.04 per yr $61,260.24 8% $66,068.16

Assistant Chief of Police $59,756.64 per yr $58,584.96 2% $59,277.12

Position Projected Hours

Detective Sergeant 2080 hrs $27.75 per hr $27.21 2% $27.21

Sergeant 2016 hrs $27.75 per hr $27.21 2% $27.21

Corporal 2016 hrs $27.18 per hr $26.65 2% $26.65

Patrol Officer 2016 hrs $26.56 per hr $26.04 2% $26.04

Patrol Officer / Probation (one year maximum) 2016 hrs $26.56 * per hr $26.04 2% 26.04

The School Resource Officer's rate of pay shall be determined by their position, above.

Longevity pay is additional compensation to be paid to a qualified police officer. A qualified police officer is one who has at least three years of continuous service to the City.

Longevity pay is calculated to be $225. The amount to be paid to a qualified police officer is $225 multiplied by the number of years of continuous service. The maximum amount paid shall be $4,500.

Longevity shall be paid on the pay day following the anniversary date of employment for that individual.***

A Clothing Allowance of $850 per year is paid to all police officers who have at least one full year of continuous service to the city. Clothing Allowance is payable in equal installments at the end of each quarter.**

Work Schedule - There is established a seven-day work week for members of the Plymouth Police Department. For the officers working patrol, the work schedule shall be established as five days on duty, followed by two days off duty, then four days on duty, followed by two days off duty; returning again to the five days on duty, followed by two days off duty; and then four days on duty, followed by two days off duty, with this cycle then repeating itself continuously. This work schedule yields a projected number of work hours of 2,016 per officer.

All non-exempt Police Officers will be paid one and one-half times their regular rate of pay for all hours worked in excess of 40 hours (See §FLSA 553.230) in any scheduled work week. Only hours worked will count for overtime purposes. All overtime work must be approved by the initialing or signing of your time card/sheet by your superintendent.

**Except for those instances noted in Ordinance No. 1479.

***Except for those instances noted in Ordinance No. 1480.

Position Projected Hours

Police Aide 2080 hrs $17.44 per hr (New job classification for 2018)

Police Aide / Probation (90-180 days) 2080 hrs $17.44 * per hr (New job classification for 2018)

Projected Hours Not Calculated on the Following Part-time Positions

School Crossing Guard up to $33.22 per day No change

POLICE DEPARTMENT INCENTIVE DAYS

Full-time hourly police personnel who work special details or who work a shift other than the 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. shift shall be entitled to extra paid days off duty referred to as "incentive days" as follows:

A. Full-time hourly police personnel assigned to the 11 p.m.-7 a.m. shift shall receive one incentive day per calendar month.

B. Full-time hourly police personnel assigned to the 3 p.m.-11 p.m. or the 7 p.m.-3 a.m. shift shall receive one incentive day per calendar months.

C. Full-time hourly police personnel assigned to the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift shall receive one incentive day every six months.

D. Full-time hourly police personnel shall begin being compensated for incentive days after working an eligible shift for 30 calendar days.

E. If a full-time hourly police personnel does not timely use his or her earned incentive days as required above, he or she shall be paid for said day (s) at his or her standard rate. In no event shall any officer be paid overtime (or more than standard rate) for unused incentive days. Said personnel are requested to mark a day off on their time card as an incentive day if they wish to be paid for the day without taking it off.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Fire Chief - EMS Director $65,242.08 per yr $61,260.24 6.5% $65,123.04

Assistant Chief - Firefighter $57,302.64 per yr $54,059.28 6% $57,314.16

Assistant Chief - Firefighter Paramedic $57,302.64 per yr $54,059.28 6% $57,314.16

Firefighter - Chief Mechanic $54,933.36 per yr $53,856.24 2% $54,564

Firefighter - Chief Paramedic $54,933.36 per yr $53,856.24 2% $54,564

Firefighter - Training Instructor $54,933.36 per yr $53,856.24 2% $54,564

Firefighter - Paramedic - Training Instructor $54,933.36 per yr $53,856.24 2% $54,564

Firefighter 1st Class $53,040 per yr $52,000.08 2% No change

Firefighter - Paramedic $53,040 per yr $52,000.08 2% No change

Firefighter - Inspector $53,040 per yr $52,000.08 2% No change

Firefighter - Probation (one year maximum) $53,040 * per yr $52,000.08 2% No change

Firefighter - Paramedic - Probation (one year maximum) $53,040 * per yr $52,000.08 2% No change

Firefighter - EMT - Probation (one year maximum) $53,040 * per yr $52,000.08 2% No change

Longevity pay is additional compensation to be paid to a qualified firefighter. A qualified firefighter is one who has at least three (3) continuous years of service to the City.

Longevity pay is calculated to be $225. The amount to be paid to a qualified firefighter is $225 multiplied by the number of years of continuous service. The maximum amount paid shall be $4,500. Longevity shall be paid on the pay day following the anniversary date for that (sic).

Civilian Fire Department Employees

Paramedic, Civilian $53,040 per yr $52,000.08 2% No change

Paramedic, Civilian - Probation (one year maximum) $53,040.00 * per yr $52,000.08 2% No change

Paramedic Part-time $13.67 per hr $13.14 4% $14.47

Advance EMT Part-time $12.83 per hr $12.34 4% $13.36

Basic EMT Part-time $11.97 per hr $11.51 4% $12.85

Administrative Assistant $17.44 per hr. $16.77 4% $17.47

Administrative Assistant / Probation (90-180 days) $17.44 * per hr. $16.77 4% $17.47

Paramedic's salary shall be increased by $2,500.08 annually; however the certified salary shall be the same as a First Class Firefighters.

Work Schedule - The Fire Department works 24 hours on, 24 hours off, 24 hours on, 24 hours off, 24 hours on and 96 hours off in a 28 day period. If such 28 day period includes benefit days, extra hours worked up to 212 are to be paid at a regular hourly rate. Hours worked over the 212 hours are to be paid at time and one-half. Salaries for the fire department are based on 2928 hours per year.

A Clothing Allowance of $600 per year is paid to all firefighters and paramedics who have at least one full year of continuous service to the city. Clothing Allowance is payable in equal installments at the end of each quarter.**

**Except for those instances noted in Ordinance No. 1479.

***Except for those instances noted in Ordinance No. 1480.

CITY ENGINEER/STORM WATER DEPARTMENT

City Engineer/Storm Water Compliance Superintendent $86,692.08 per yr $82,564.08 5% $91,932.48

DEPARTMENT OF BUILDING COMMISSION

Building Commissioner $57,039.36 per yr $54,323.28 5% $60,087.12

Part-time Building Commissioner $14.90 per hr. $14.33 4% $21.67

Administrative Assistant $17.44 per hr. $16.77 4% $17.47

Administrative Assistant/Probation (90-180 days) $17.44 * per hr. $17.47

DEPARTMENT OF LAW

City Attorney $88,849.92 per yr. $87,970.32 1% No change

CEMETERY DEPARTMENT

Cemetery Superintendent $55,410.24 per yr $54,323.76 2% No change

Assistant Superintendent $21.50 per hr $19.20 12% $23.26

Laborers - Full Time $18.20 per hr $17.17 6% $18.85

Laborers / Probation (90-180 days) $18.20 * per hr $15.48 17.6% $18.85

Laborers - Summer/Semi-skilled $12.70 per hr $12.21 4% $12.69

PARK & RECREATION DEPARTMENT

Park Superintendent $59,403.84 per yr $56,041.44 6% $59,530.80

Pool and Recreation Director $40,735.20 per yr $37,717.92 8% $44,144.40

Maintenance Supervisor $21.50 per hr $19.20 12% $23.26

Laborer - Maintenance - City Forester $20.40 per hr $18.21 12% $21.35

Laborers - Maintenance - Full Time $18.20 per hr $17.17 6% $18.85

Laborers/Maintenance / Probation (90-180 days) $18.20 * per hr $17.17 6% $18.85

Office Manager $17.44 per hr $16.77 4% $17.47

Office Manager / Probation (90-180 days) $17.44 * per hr $16.77 4% $17.47

Laborers - Part-time $12.70 per hr $8.40 51% $12.69

Laborers-Summer Semiskilled $12.70 per hr $12.21 4%$12.69

Head Life Guards (Instructors WSI) $12.62 per hr $11.91 6% $12.69

Life Guards (Instructors WSI) $11.52 per hr $10.87 6% $11.69

Life Guards $9.85 per hr $9.29 6% $10.69

AVIATION DEPARTMENT

Airport Manager $50,324.64 per yr $47,476.08 6% $52,183.68

Laborers $18.19 per hr $16.84 8% $18.85

Laborers/Probation (90-180 Days) $18.19 per hr $16.84 8% $18.85

MOTOR VEHICLE HIGHWAY/SANITATION DEPARTMENT/CITY GARAGE & WAREHOUSE

Street & Sanitation Superintendent $59,403.84 per yr $56,041.44 6% $60,491.04

Supervisor $21.50 per hr $19.20 (for job titled Foreman/Lead Person) 12% $23.26

Mechanics $20.42 per hr $18.56 10% $21.35

Mechanics / Probation (90-180 days) $20.42 per hr $18.56 10% $21.35

Truck Drivers - Laborers - Full Time $18.20 per hr $17.17 6% $18.85

Truck Drivers - Laborers / Probation (90-180 days) $18.20 * per hr 17.17 6% $18.85

Purchasing Agent $18.20 per hr $17.17 6% $18.85

Purchasing Agent / Probation (90-180 days) $18.20 * per hr $17.17 6% $18.85

Administrative Assistant $17.44 per hr $16.77 4% $17.47

Administrative Assistant / Probation (90-180 days) $17.44 * per hr. $16.77 4% $17.47

UTILITY DEPARTMENT

Superintendent $88,000.08 per yr $85,437.12 3% $88,328.40

Engineering Technician $22.20 per hr $20.75 7% $22.36

WASTE WATER DEPARTMENT

Assistant Superintendent. (Treatment Plant/Collection System) $22.50 per hr $20.16 11.6% $24.38

Maintenance Supervisor $21.50 per hr $21.40 (for job titled Sewage Treatment Plant Lift Station Supervisor) 0.5% $23.26

Maintenance/Repair Technician - A $19.52 per hr $18.95 3% $19.75

Maintenance/Repair Technician - B $18.60 per hr $18.06 3% $18.61

Maintenance/Repair Technician - C $17.69 per hr $17.17 3% $17.72

Maintenance/Repair Technician / Probation (90-180 Days) $19.52 * per hr $17.17 3% $17.72

Collection System Supervisor $21.50 per hr $19.20 12% $21.35

Laborers Treatment/Collection System - A $18.20 per hr $17.17 6% $18.85

Laborers Treatment/Collection System - B $17.59 per hr $16.59 6% $18.27

Laborers Treatment/Collection System - C $16.98 per hr $16.02 6% $17.70

Laborers Treatment/Coll System Probation (90-180 Days) $18.20 * per hr $17.17 6% $17.70

Laborer/Semiskilled - Part Time $12.70 per hr $12.57 1% $12.69

Laboratory Technician Supervisor $21.50 per hr $18.56 16% $21.35

Laboratory Technician $14.13 per hr No change $13.98

Laboratory Technician Probation (90-180 Days) $14.13 * per hr No change $13.98

Laboratory Technician Part-time $13.54 per hr $13.02 4% $13.98

Janitor $11.98 per hr $11.52 4% $12.69

Administrative Assistant $17.44 per hr $16.77 4% $17.47

Administrative Assistant Probation (90-180 Days) $17.44 * per hr $16.77 4% $17.47

Administrative Assistant Part-time $13.20 per hr $12.69 4% $13.98

Safety Officer $0.38 per hr No change

The above listed pay for all full time hourly employees shall increase upon each certification of said employees as follows:

Class I Plant Operator $0.50 No change

Class II Plant Operator $1 No change

Class III Plant Operator $1.50 No change

Class IV Plant Operator $2 No change

Cross-Connection Devise Inspector and Tester $1 No change

WATER WORKS DEPARTMENT

Assistant Superintendent $22.50 per hr $19.20 12% $23.23

Distribution System Supervisor $21.50 per hr $19.20 12% $21.35

Maintenance Supervisor $21.50 per hr (New job classification for 2018)

Maintenance/Repair Technician - A $19.52 per hr $19.20 1.6% $19.75

Maintenance/Repair Technician - B $18.60 per hr $18.06 3% $18.61

Maintenance/Repair Technician - C $17.69 per hr $17.17 3% $17.72

Maintenance/Repair Technician / Probation (90-180 Days) $19.52 * per hr $17.17 13.7% $17.72

Service Technician/Laborer - A $18.20 per hr $17.17 6% $18.85

Service Technician/Laborer - B $17.59 per hr $16.59 6% $18.27

Service Technician/Laborer - C $16.98 per hr $16.02 6% $17.70

Service Technician/Laborer / Probation (90 - 180 Days) $18.20 * per hr $17.17 6% $17.70

Service Technician/Laborer - Semi-skilled $13.07 per hr. $12.81 2% (position isn’t listed in initial 2018 salary ordinance)

Administrative Assistant $17.44 per hr $16.77 4% $17.47

Administrative Assistant Probation (90-180 Days) $17.44 * per hr $16.77 4% $17.47

Administrative Assistant Part-time $13.20 per hr $12.69 4% $13.98

The above listed pay for all full time hourly employees shall increase upon each certification of said employees as follows:

Class DSS (Distribution System Small) $0.33 No change

Class DSM (Distribution System Medium) $0.67 No change

Class DSL (Distribution System Large) $1 No change

Class WT1 (Water Treatment 1) $ 0.33 No change

Class WT2 (Water Treatment 2) $ 0.67 No change

Class WT3 (Water Treatment 3) $1 No change

Cross-Connection Device Inspector and Tester $1 No change

LONGEVITY PAY FOR FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES (Except Police Officers and Firefighters)

Longevity pay is additional compensation to be paid to qualified full-time non-emergency personnel. Qualified employees are those who are eligible for other benefits paid to full time employees i.e., PERF and health insurance, and who have at least three uninterrupted years of service to the City. Non-emergency personnel includes those employees not employed as Firefighters and Police Officers. Said uninterrupted years of service shall be full calendar years.

Longevity pay is calculated to be $50. The amount to be paid to the qualified full-time non-emergency employee is $50 multiplied by the number of full, uninterrupted years of service to the City of Plymouth in a qualified position. The maximum amount paid shall be $1,000. Longevity shall be paid on the last paycheck of the year for that year's service. Said qualified employee must be employed as a full time employee at the time of payment. Said longevity pay shall not be prorated under any circumstances. If an employee is inactive at the time of said payment, he/she shall not be paid longevity.

Inactive shall exclude earned vacation time, sick time or personal days (not to exceed two (2) personal days).

OVERTIME PAY FOR NON-EXEMPT EMPLOYEES (Except Police Officers and Firefighters)

Non-exempt employees will be paid one and one-half times their regular rate of pay for all hours worked in excess of 40 hours in any scheduled work week. Only hours worked will count for overtime purposes. All overtime work must be approved by the initialing or signing of your time card/sheet by your superintendent.

*Probationary rate is determined by the department head and based on relevant experience.

PRINCIPLES OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY (Exempt salaried employees)

The City of Plymouth's pay system is based on a policy based on principals of public accountability (See §FLSA 541.710(1) which recognizes the City's accountability to its citizens for the use of public funds. Because of this accountability and in the interest of efficient use of these funds, the city will not pay employees for hours that they do not work, unless they have accrued leave available to cover that time. Full-day (8 hour) or partial-day (4 hour) increments will be used if accrued leave is not available.

________________________________

Mark Senter, Presiding Officer

Attest:

________________________________

Jeanine M. Xaver, IAMC / CMC

Clerk-Treasurer

________________________________

Jeanine M. Xaver, IAMC / CMC

Clerk-Treasurer

________________________________

Mark Senter, Mayor

City of Plymouth, Indiana

THIS ORDINANCE approved and signed by me on the ____ day of __________, 2017.

PRESENTED by me to the Presiding Officer of the City of Plymouth, Indiana on the ____ day of ____________, 2017.

DULY ORDAINED, PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Common Council of the City of Plymouth, Indiana, this

____ day of _____________, 2017.