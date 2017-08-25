Project Kindness held a Kindness Rocks event at the Plymouth Farmer's Market on August 19. Kids and adults painted rocks with inspirations of kindness to hide throughout our community. Together, they painted 3+ boxes of rock. Their goal is to bring someone a little happiness and have them pass it on. Be on the lookout for rocks hidden among the community. If you find one, be sure to rehide it for others to find. Be sure to look for Project Kindness in the blueberry parade!