Project Glory House Selling Tickets for Benefit

Project Glory House, a not for profit organization founded by Melissa Streeter, acting president, is an organization founded with the purpose of providing support to abused women, children, and their pets. With help from the organization’s Vice President, Deb Helsel, Streeter has been working overtime to prepare for the upcoming benefit for Project Glory House, scheduled for August 12.

After suffering consecutive personal tragedies with the loss of her father in May of 2016, and then the passing of her sister, Maggie, to cancer in October later that year, Streeter had to postpone the benefit, previously scheduled for fall of last year.

Now in the process of finalizing the plans for the upcoming benefit, Streeter is staying busy making sure every detail is intricately planned. The benefit will be the organization’s largest fundraiser, to-date, and will assist with raising funds to provide shelter, food, hygiene needs and other resources to abused women, children and their pets.

“We are really looking forward to this evening,” Streeter said. “Project Glory House would like to invite the community to a fun evening filled with music, prizes, food, and a lot of fun, all to benefit Project Glory House’s mission to assist abused women, children, and their pets.”

The benefit, with the theme Party in Paradise, will be held at the Bremen VFW/American Legion Post on Plymouth Street from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10, and can be purchased by calling 574-386-7718 and leaving a message for Streeter.

“As a community, let’s show that abused women, children, and their pets matter by supporting this event,” said Streeter.