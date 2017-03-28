Powerful Indiana Senate committee puts stamp on roads plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A powerful Indiana Senate committee on Tuesday put its stamp on an infrastructure funding plan, which includes a number of fee and tax increases that GOP leaders say are needed to pay for much needed road and bridge repairs.

Republican state Sen. Brandt Hershman's committee made substantial changes to much of the fine print of the House Republican proposal before passing the measure on an 11 to 2 vote.

But many of the overarching tax-raising provisions remain, including a $15 vehicle registration fee, a 10-cent gasoline tax increase and a diesel tax increase, albeit slightly reduced.

A provision giving the governor authority to seek interstate tolling also remains. One new provision is a $5 fee that would be charged on the sale of each tire sold in the state. And the amended bill would also increase annual fees charged on commercial vehicles.

All told, the bill, as it currently reads would bring in about $670 million for roads funding beginning two years from now, according to Senate estimates. That's still shy of the more than $1 billion increase in yearly infrastructure spending lawmakers estimate is needed.