Possible escaped inmate at Westville Correctional Center
Friday, May 5, 2017
WESTVILLE
The La Porte County Sheriff's Office has deputies responding to the area of the Westville Correctional Center regarding a possible escaped inmate. Information is limited, and few details are known by the sheriff's office. A sheriff's patrol supervisor is at the prison, and other deputies are responding to the area.
Officials at the correctional facility have not been able to confirm the escape, however there is one inmate unaccounted for at the time of this release.
