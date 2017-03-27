Poppins, poppin' up in Knox

STARKE—Ed Bolt of Newby, Lewis, Kaminski & Jones Attorneys came before the Starke County Council on March 20 to request that the Stelrema Corporation property at 4055 E 250 N be designated an Economic Revitalization Area (ERA) and consider a tax abatement for a new business to move into that location. Gary Poppins has the property under contract with current the owners Quincy Associates II, LLC. Bolt introduced his associate Anthony Novak also of Lewis, Kaminski & Jones who presented the details to the Council.

Novak explained that they were looking for three things from the council. The designation of the ERA, a seven-year enhanced abatement on personal property in the amount of $1.7 million, and a ten-year abatement on real property improvements of $804,000. Novak stated that if the Council designated the Stelrema property as an ERA, his firm would take care of publishing a public notice in the paper. Anyone who wants to can speak for or against this action at the public hearing at the next Council meeting on April 17, where Bolt and Novak will ask the Council to pass the two abatement requests.

Gary Poppins is a manufacturer of gourmet snack foods with the primary product being the production in small batches of premium artisan popcorn. They have 45...

See the rest of this article and others in this week's Leader!