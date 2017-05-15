Police Memorial Week 2017

PLYMOUTH—Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter has asked the department heads of The City to put their flags at half-staff to honor Police Memorial Week. This would begin on Monday May 15th and carry-on through the weekend. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

There have been thousands of police officers killed in the line of duty since this country began. Plymouth itself lost an officer while on-duty on December 11, 1967. Patrolman James Nelson lost his life when his Plymouth squad car collided with a semi-tractor trailer on N. Michigan Street. Officer Nelson left behind a wife and two children.

In October of 2008 the city’s portion of Muckshaw Road was change to Jim Nelson Drive in his memory.