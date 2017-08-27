Plymouth wins Powerball

Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims survived a long day and some of the best volleyball teams in the state to take the title in their own Powerball tournament on Saturday.

Members of the team pictured are:

Left to right first row kneeling, McKenzie Scheetz, Bailey Eveland, Kendall Rhodes, Kelsey Owen, Kenzie Quissell, Leah Smith, Kirsten Nault. Second row standing Head Coach Derek Eveland, JV coach Jenny Sheedy, Miranda German, Mary Beatty, Sydney Richer, Sadie Bastardo, Alaina Clady, Cassidy Holiday, Kenzie Snyder, volunteer coach Monica Parkhurst, asst. coach Haley Church.