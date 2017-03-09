Plymouth schools to receive big donation

Plymouth Community School Corporation is set to receive one big donation from a major manufacturing player by way of a famous racing name, all for the betterment of the school’s precision machining class helmed by Plymouth High School’s Scott Kaser.

On Monday, Plymouth Community School Corporation’s Judi Lykowski announced in a release that the school’s machining class will receive a Speroni MAGIS tool presetting and measuring system. The machine is being replaced in the Indianapolis shop of Andretti Motorsports for a newer piece of equipment, landing the replaced machine in the hands of Kaser’s machining class.

The class led by Mr. Kaser is a duel credit course in machining offered through Ivy Tech. Kaser told the Pilot News the class is a two year program in which students have the opportunity to to work with machined metals such as aluminum and steel, working the materials into precision pieces and better readying the students for futures in the manufacturing industry.

Now with a state-of-the-art machine from BIG Kaiser and Andretti Motorsports, Kaser’s students will have another piece of high-end technology to learn from.

“The Speroni gives the student additional experience in the area of CNC set-up and trouble shooting. With all the different measurement options the Speroni provides it will give the student a much clearer understanding of why the program or machine performs a certain way,” Kaser said Monday.