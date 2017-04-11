Plymouth School Board passes initial resolutions on building project

The Plymouth School Board held an hour - long Project and Preliminary Determination Hearing on Monday concerning a proposed $49,995,000 project that includes building a new junior high school. The proposed site for erecting the new school is where the current junior high football field is located.

Additional portions of the overall project include renovations of and improvements to Plymouth High School, Riverside Intermediate School, and Washington Discovery Academy. Plans include, as well, the renovation of a portion of the existing Lincoln Junior High.

