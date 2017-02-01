Plymouth restaurant ranked number one in county, even owners were unaware
Plymouth, IN
Mila’s is officially the highest rated destination for tacos, burritos and more in the county. According to Evelin Vargas, daughter of owners Marcelino Vargas and Celia Baron, the family wasn’t even aware that their restaurant and grocery store was so highly regarded on Tripadvisor.com. The tip off came when the family received word from local PBS affiliate station WNIT notified them, asking if Mila’s could be featured on “Experience Michiana”, a local television program dedicated to everything there is to do, see, eat and experience in Michiana. The family agreed and played host to the program several days ago, and their feature will play on PBS WNIT this coming Friday and Saturday.
