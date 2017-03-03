Plymouth resident's vehicle vandalized several times in one night, police investigating

A Plymouth resident says her vehicle was vandalized several separate times in a single night at her home on W. Harrison Street in Plymouth.

Sarah McHargue told The Pilot News that a 2004 Dodge Durango she was in the process of purchasing from a friend was badly damaged by vandals over the night of Tues., Feb. 28 through the morning of Wed., March 1. She claims the perpetrator(s) first damaged the car around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and returned at least two more times over the course of the night and into the next morning, breaking all but one window from the vehicle and slashing the vehicle's tires as well as causing damage to the interior and rearview mirrors.

"I would like justice," McHargue said on Friday. "This is beyond ridiculous. I’ve lived in Plymouth my whole entire life and never ever had anything done like this."

McHargue said she called Plymouth police after the sound of the first incident woke her in her home, at which time police responded. She says the same happened multiple times following the first incident, each time causing more damage to the vehicle.

McHargue reported that a neighbor claimed to see "shadowy figures" around the vehicle during the night in question, but could not identify anyone due to the inclement weather which moved through the area around the same time Tuesday.

Plymouth Police are investigating the matter, according to McHargue.

Look for the full story in the Sat., March 4 edition of The Pilot News.